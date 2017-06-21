Police say soldiers engaged in gun battle with fighters who stormed a school near Pigcawayan town on Mindanao island.

Gunmen have stormed and occupied a school in a village close to Pigcawayan town, southern Philippines, according to police.

Suspected members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) group were engaged in a gun battle with security forces at the scene, Chief Inspector Realan Mamon said in a radio interview on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that they occupied a school and there were civilians trapped. We are in the process of determining how many were trapped and their identities," Mamon said, according to a Reuters news agency report.

Eliseo Garcesa, mayor of Pigcawayan town, told Philippine radio that there were about 200 armed men. He said he was still seeking information about possible casualties.

Pigcawayan is in North Cotabato province in the centre of Mindanao island.

President Rodrigo Duterte last month declared a state of emergency on the southern island after ISIL-linked fighters laid siege on Marawi City, some 190km north of Pigcawayan.

Fighting between the army and ISIL-linked groups, including BIFF fighters, in Marawi has entered its fifth week.

"Although the situation in Pigcawayan may not be directly linked to the fighting that has been raging in Marawi for the past few weeks, it may have something to do with the martial law that been imposed across the region," Al Jazeera's Jamela Alindogan, reporting from Mindanao, said.

