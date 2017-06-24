UAE minister also says if demands are not met the 'alternative is not escalation', but the 'parting of ways'.

A top minister from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has said the Arab countries imposing a blockade on Qatar are not seeking to force out the country's leadership, but are willing to "part ways" if it does not agree to their list of demands.

UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash told reporters in Dubai on Saturday that his country and its allies - Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bahrain - do not want "regime change" in Qatar, but "behavioural change".

The comments come after the four countries presented a list of 13 demands to Qatar on Thursday, according to a report by the state-run Qatar News Agency.

Qatar dismissed the 10-day ultimatum, which included shutting down the Al Jazeera network, closing a Turkish military base and scaling down ties with Iran.

Doha said the list of demands "confirms what Qatar has said from the beginning - the illegal blockade has nothing to do with combating terrorism, it is about limiting Qatar's sovereignty, and outsourcing [Qatar's] foreign policy".

Referring to the ultimatum, Gargash said "the alternative is not escalation", but the "parting of ways", adding that it is "very difficult for [the UAE and its allies] to maintain a collective grouping".

He did not make clear what more could be done since the four Arab states have already cut diplomatic relations with Doha and severed most commercial ties.

Gargash said diplomacy remained a priority, but said that mediation efforts to resolve the dispute had been undermined by the public disclosure of the demands.

"The mediator's' ability to shuttle between the parties and try and reach a common ground has been compromised by this leak," he said.

"Their success is very dependent on their ability to move but not in the public space."

Kuwait has been acting as a mediator to defuse the crisis that erupted on June 5 when Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt announced they were severing relations with Qatar, accusing it of supporting "terrorism".

The four countries have not provided any evidence, and Qatar has repeatedly denied the allegations as baseless.

