Qatar-based network calls for release of Mahmoud Hussein, who was detained by Egypt on December 20.

Egypt has extended the detention of Al Jazeera journalist Mahmoud Hussein for a seventh time, pending further investigation.

Hussein, an Egyptian based in Qatar, was stopped, questioned and arrested by Egyptian authorities in December 2016 after travelling to Cairo for a holiday.

Five days after his initial arrest, Egypt's interior ministry accused him of "disseminating false news and receiving monetary funds from foreign authorities in order to defame the state's reputation".

Since then, his detention has been renewed six times.

Al Jazeera has rejected all the allegations against him urges Egypt to release him immediately.

Hussein has been held in solitary confinement for more than two months, during which time he was denied visits, including by his lawyers.

The Al Jazeera Media Network has said it holds the Egyptian authorities responsible for his safety and wellbeing.

Over the past few years, Egyptian authorities have arrested several Al Jazeera employees, raising concerns over media freedom in the country.

In May, a Cairo court sentenced a former editor-in-chief of Al Jazeera Arabic, Ibrahim Helal, to death, charging him in absentia with endangering national security.

Al Jazeera's Baher Mohamed, Mohamed Fahmy and Peter Greste - along with seven colleagues outside the country - were accused of spreading "false news" during their coverage of the aftermath of the military overthrow of then-president Mohamed Morsi in 2013, the year they were taken into custody.

Mohamed and Fahmy spent 437 days in jail before being released. Greste spent more than a year in prison.

The judge who sentenced the journalists said they were brought together "by the devil" to destabilise the country.

Source: Al Jazeera News