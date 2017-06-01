Withdrawal from 2016 agreement, in line with president's election campaign promise, could take up to four years.

Fast Facts US to immediately cease implimentation of non-binding accord provisions

Trump says he will negotiate a new deal with better conditions for the US

All US contributions to UN Green Climate Fund to be halted

Negative reactions from world leaders

The US is withdrawing from the Paris Agreement on climate change, President Donald Trump has announced at a White House Rose Garden speech.

Before the announcement, Trump informed Congress about his decision preparing Republican legislators with arguments and lines to take in the face of an expected blowback.

Trump said it was his solemn duty to protect "America and its citizens" and that the US would "withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but begin negotiations to re-enter the Paris accord or a new transaction on terms that are fair to the United States."

He added: "So we are getting out, but we will start to negotiate and see if we can make a deal that's fair.

Trump described the Paris climate accord as an "agreement that is disadvantageous to the US to the exclusive benefits of other countries".

The withdrawal also includes the cancellation of all US contributions to the Green Climate Fund, which Trump said was "costing the US a vast fortune".

According to the rules of the 2016 Paris deal, stepping out of its provisions will be a lengthy process that could take up to four years.

Trump said he could not "in good conscience support a deal that punishes the US and that poses no punishment for the world's great polluters".

He went on to claim that "the nations asking us to stay in the agreement are the same nations that cost America trillions of dollars through unfair trade agreements, and the same that do not contribute to military alliances".

"At what point do they start laughing at us? [...] I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburg, not the citizens of Paris," Trump added.

Reactions

US coal company shares dipped alongside renewable energy stocks on Wednesday after reports that President Donald Trump plans to pull the United States from a global accord on fighting climate change.

The market reaction reflects concerns, raised by some coal companies in recent months, that a US exit from the Paris Climate Agreement could unleash a global backlash against coal interests outside the United States.

Barack Obama slammed his successor President Donald Trump on Thursday for pulling out of the Paris climate deal, warning that the move would see the United States "reject the future."

"The nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits in jobs and industries created," Obama warned in a statement.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on Thursday lashed as "seriously wrong" US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate deal.

In Germany, a statement issued by seven Social Democratic ministers in Chancellor Angela Merkel's left-right coalition government said the United States "is harming itself, we Europeans and all the people of the world."

German ministers claim “the land of the free and the home of the brave is contradicting its basic principles”.

The statement also states that the door will be kept open for the US to join at a later date as the “global community must stick together now”.

Canadian environment minister Catherine McKenna said her country is “deeply disappointed by the US decision on the Paris accord”.

And Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo says US decision to pull out of the climate accord “is a mistake with dramatic consequences”.

The US' withdrawal from the accord fulfils one of Trump's major campaign promises, and is in line with the America First policy he laid out before being elected president.

Trump's promise to withdraw the US from the accord drew condemnation from across the globe.

"Climate change is not a fairy tale," Antonio Tajani, European Parliament president, said on Wednesday.

"People die or are obliged to leave their homes because of desertification, lack of water, exposure to disease, extreme weather conditions."

Earlier on Thursday, China said it will keep up its end of the Paris climate change accord, even if the US pulls out from the agreement.

Li Keqiang, China's prime minister, said his country will continue to work with the EU and other countries to uphold the deal.

Speaking after bilateral talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Li said it was "also in our interest ... to work step by step towards sustainable development" and environmental protection together with the international community.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies