North Korea fired what appeared to be multiple land-to-ship missiles off its east coast on Thursday, South Korea's military said.

The projectiles were launched Thursday morning from the North Korean coastal city of Wonsan, South Korea's Office of Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

Isolated but nuclear-armed, North Korea has test-fired a missile almost every week for the past few weeks.

The missile launches, and Pyongyang's threat to stage its sixth nuclear test, have prompted calls for tougher UN sanctions and a warning from US President Donald Trump that military intervention was an option under consideration.

