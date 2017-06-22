At least 26 people killed and more than 50 wounded after car bomb outside a bank.

A car bomb exploded outside a bank in Lashkar Gah, capital of the southern Afghan province of Helmand, killing at least 26 people and wounding dozens, officials said.

Omar Zwak, spokesman for the provincial governor, said at least 50 people were wounded, including members of the police and army, civilians and staff of the New Kabul Bank branch where the attack took place.

The blast took place around 12 noon local time (08:00GMT), according to Zwak, when civilians and members of the security forces waiting to collect their pay.

The blast upturned vehicles, left the area littered with charred debris and sent a plume of smoke rising in the sky.

The bank is believed to have been especially crowded ahead of the Eid holidays marking the end of Ramadan.

"Civilians and military are among the wounded," Zwak said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Al Jazeera's Rob McBride, reporting from Kabul, said the explosion took place outside a branch of Kabul Bank.

"This private bank has been targeted before. It does handle salary payments for security forces," he said.

"Because it has been targeted before, it does have very tight security. But there's only so much you can do with a car bomb outside."

Last month, at least three people were killed and many wounded in an attack on a bank in the eastern city of Gardez.

Lashkar Gah is situated just over 550km from Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

More to follow...