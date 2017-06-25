Officials say 28 people also missing after a boat with about 150 people on board sank in a reservoir near Medellin.

A rescue operation is underway in Colombia after a tourist boat with about 150 people on board sank in a reservoir near Medellin.

The head of the disaster response agency in Colombia's Antioquia state says that nine people are dead and around 28 missing.

Margarita Moncada said that 99 people were rescued immediately and another 40 managed to get to shore on their own and were in good health.

Officials did not indicate what caused the four-deck boat called El Almirante to sink in the El Penol reservoir in the tourist town of Guatape.

The air force said on Twitter that it was sending a helicopter to the reservoir while Medellin's mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town.

Dramatic videos circulating on social media show a multi-story ferry rocking back and forth as people crawled down from a third-floor roof as the ship began sinking. A flotilla of recreational boats rushed to the scene to pull people from the vessel.

Eduardo Rivera, director of a hospital in Guatape, told Teleantioquia television channel that three people killed in the accident had arrived at the medical facility.

"It sank extremely quickly. It all happened in a few minutes," said Luis Bernardo Morales, a fire service captain involved in the rescue effort.



"What we have seen in the videos is that the boat was very close to the port ... and we do not know whether it was a mechanical failure, an overloading or something to do with the currents that caused it to sink."

Survivors told local media that the boat appeared to be overloaded and none of the passengers on board were wearing life vests.

The reservoir surrounding the soaring rocky outcrop of El Penol is a popular weekend destination a little more than an hour from Medellin. It was especially busy on Sunday as Colombians celebrated a long holiday weekend.

Source: News agencies