At least 20 people have been injured, four of them seriously, after an international China Eastern Airlines flight from Paris hit turbulence over southwest China, according to state news media.

The incident happened on Sunday when Flight MU744 from Charles de Gaulle Airport was descending to land at Kunming Changshui International Airport in Kunming in Yunnan province, Xinhua news agency reported.

Passengers suffered bone fractures, scalp lacerations and soft tissue injuries caused by falling baggage or collisions with overhead lockers, it cited local hospitals as saying.

The plane landed safely an hour later and those who needed medical help were taken to hospital, Xinhua said. None of the injured were in critical condition.

China Eastern Airlines said on its official micro blog account: "(We) remind all passengers, for your safety, please fasten safety belts."

The plane landed about 9am local time (01:00 GMT) on Sunday, an hour later than scheduled, according to Xinhua.

The incident came a week after another China Eastern Airlines flight bound for Shanghai was forced to turn back to Sydney when one of its engines sustained severe damage shortly after take-off.

