Gun battle in military base in Somalia's semi-autonomous Puntland region kills at least 20 soldiers.

Somalia's al-Shabab armed group has killed at least 20 soldiers in an attack on an army base in a town in the semi-autonomous Puntland region, an officer said.

Major Mohamed Abdi, a Puntland military officer, told the Reuters news agency that 14 military cars were also burned during the "heavy clashes".

Al-Shabab claimed the attack, saying it had killed 61 soldiers at the Af-Urur military base close to Golis Mountains, a well-known hideout.

Neither side's figures could be independently verified but residents reported heavy fighting, AFP news agency reported.

"The fighting in Af-Urur was very intense this morning. There are dead bodies and wounded soldiers being brought to the hospital," Hussein Dirie, an elder resident, said.

Various armed groups are active in Puntland, including one that split from al-Shabab in 2016, pledging allegiance to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group.

Last month it claimed its first suicide bombing, killing at least five people in the port town of Bossaso.

