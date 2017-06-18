Authorities say 'relevant procedures' are being taken following the blast, which it blamed on 'terrorist'.

Bahrain's interior ministry says a member of security forces has been killed and two others have been wounded after a blast in Diraz, the home village of Shia-Muslim spiritual leader Ayatollah Isa Qassim.

The ministry said on its Twitter account on Sunday that "relevant procedures" were being taken following the explosion, which it blamed on "terrorists".

There were no more immediate details.

Last month, authorities launched a security operation to "maintain public order" in Diraz, where a sit-in by Qassim's supporters had been going on for months.

Five people were killed during the police raid on the village, west of the capital, Manama, on May 23.

The government said the aim of that operation was to arrest suspected fighters and others wanted on security charges. At least 286 were detained as they confronted advancing police, who used tear gas and birdshot.

Qassim's supporters accused authorities of using excessive force, while a UN human rights chief urged an investigation into the raid, which he called a crackdown on dissent.

The operation followed Qassim's sentencing earlier in May to one year in jail, suspended for three years, on charges of corruption.

The cleric faces expulsion from the kingdom after authorities revoked his citizenship last year for alleged links to Iran and fomenting violence, charges he has denied.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies