White House accuses Syria of preparing a chemical attack, warning Bashar al-Assad would pay a 'heavy price' for it.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad may be preparing a chemical weapons attack that would result in the "mass murder" of civilians, the White House said, warning Syria's government would pay a "heavy price" if it goes ahead.

The White House on Monday said US intelligence observed potential preparations similar to those ahead of a deadly chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in April that the US blamed on Assad's forces.

More than 70 people were killed in that attack, including many children.

Washington launched missile strikes against a Syrian airbase in response.

"The United States has identified potential preparations for another chemical weapons attack by the Assad regime that would likely result in the mass murder of civilians, including innocent children," spokesman Sean Spicer said in a statement.

"The activities are similar to preparations the regime made before its April 4, 2017 chemical weapons attack."

READ MORE: Khan Sheikhoun attack survivors recall horror

Assad, backed by his ally Russia, has strongly denied the allegation that his forces used chemical weapons in Khan Sheikhoun, describing it as a "100 percent fabrication".

He has said repeatedly that his forces turned over all chemical weapons stockpiles in 2013, under a deal brokered by Russia to avoid threatened US military action.

The agreement was later enshrined in a United Nations Security Council resolution.

But, Jim Mattis, the US defence secretary, previously warned that there was "no doubt" that Syria had in fact retained some chemical weapons.

Human Rights Watch in May said that Syrian forces used nerve gas in four attacks since December - part of a "clear pattern" that could amount to war crimes.

"As we have previously stated, the United States is in Syria to eliminate the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria," Spicer added in his statement, referring to the Islamic stat of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group.

"If, however, Mr Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price."

The US-led coalition and allied fighters are battling to oust ISIL from its Syrian stronghold of Raqqa.

The coalition is also backing a major assault on the last ISIL-held pockets of Mosul in neighbouring Iraq.

Russia is flying a bombing campaign in Syria in support of Assad, while the US is heading a coalition mainly targeting ISIL.

OPINION: Absurdity is questioning a dictator's motives

Neither Washington, which backs the opposition, nor Moscow, a longtime ally of the Syrian government, have managed to find a solution to the conflict.

Syria's war began in March 2011 with anti-government protests that spiralled into a complex and devastating conflict that has killed more than 320,000 people, and displaced millions.

Rebels are now on the back foot after government advances with support from allies Russia and Iran.

Source: News agencies