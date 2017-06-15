Attack occurs as worshippers gathered for a night of religious observances as part of the holy month of Ramadan.

Two attackers killed at least four people and wounded eight more in an attack at a Shia mosque in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Thursday, security officials said.

The two suspected attackers tried to enter the capital's Al Zahra mosque but were blocked by police, setting off a gun battle, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish said.

The attackers then took refuge in a kitchen before detonating a bomb.

The attack happened as mosques around the city were crowded for a night of religious observances as part of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan's chief executive, condemned the blast on Twitter.

Attack on praying Muslims inside a mosque in the holy month of Ramadan is against faiths, religions and beliefs. I condemn this enemy act! — Dr. Abdullah (@afgexecutive) June 15, 2017

Among those killed is Haji Ramazan, a well-known businessman who also built Al Zahra mosque

The attack comes at a time when Kabul is already on edge following a wave of deadly bombings, which triggered angry public protests calling for the resignation of President Ashraf Ghani's government over spiralling insecurity.

Health ministry officials said Kabul ambulances have carried the dead and wounded victims to the hospital.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) claimed responsibility for the deadly attack via its news agency Amaq.

The Al Zahra mosque, located in west Kabul, is used by the Shia minority, who have been targeted by suicide bombings in the past.

An attack on a Shia mosque in November killed more than 30 people.

Source: News agencies