Street violence continues as opposition leader Henrique Capriles has passport confiscated en route to UN in New York.

US President Donald Trump called the situation in Venezuela a "disgrace to humanity" and said the deadly political crisis was possibly the worst of its kind in "decades".

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets in the South American nation of 30 million in protest against the leftist government of President Nicolas Maduro. Demonstrators are angry about food shortages, a medical crisis, and soaring inflation.

At least 43 people have died during weeks of unrest.

"We haven't really seen a problem like that ... in decades in terms of the kind of violence that we're witnessing," Trump told a joint press conference with visiting Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday.

READ MORE: Venezuela: Troops deployed in Tachira after looting

"People don't have enough to eat. People have no food. There's great violence. And we will do whatever is necessary and we will work together to do whatever is necessary to help with fixing that… What is happening is really a disgrace to humanity," said Trump.

Meanwhile, Venezuelan opposition leader Henrique Capriles said on Thursday that authorities confiscated his passport and prevented him from traveling to New York to discuss his country's deadly political crisis with United Nations officials.

"I have not been able to travel. I will not be able to attend the meeting with the [UN] High Commissioner for Human Rights," Capriles said in a video posted online.

"I am outside the migration zone without my passport" at Maiquetia airport near Caracas, he said. "They robbed my passport, for that is how I would describe it, in the migration zone."

Capriles, the 44-year-old leader of the centre-right Justice First party, is the most prominent opponent of Maduro.

The opposition has accused the government of violently repressing protests by Venezuelans demanding early elections to remove Maduro from power.

Capriles had intended to brief the high commissioner Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein on deadly violence that has left 43 people dead.

OPINION: Maduro is not Chavez

Zeid reacted on the UNHCR Twitter account.

"I was hoping to see @hcapriles @UN and to hearing his views on #Venezuela. I regret he was unable to travel," Zeid said.

"Hope @hcapriles passport removal is not reprisal linked to planned meeting with me tomorrow."

Fresh clashes erupted later in eastern Caracas as Maduro's opponents staged their latest protest marches against him.

Security forces blocked thousands of demonstrators from advancing along a major highway towards the interior and justice ministries.

Military police with armored trucks fired tear gas and water cannon to drive the demonstrators back, AFP news agency reporters saw.

Masked youths responded by hurling rocks and Molotov cocktails in scenes now familiar after weeks of unrest.

The protests erupted across the country on April 1 in anger at Maduro's handling of an economic and political crisis.

The United States convened a meeting of the UN Security Council on Venezuela on Wednesday. It warned the crisis was worsening and could escalate into a civil conflict like that of Syria.

Venezuela's Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez responded on Twitter by repeating Maduro's allegation that the United States was out to topple his government.

The president has branded the opposition "terrorists" and accused them of mounting an "armed insurgency".

Source: News agencies