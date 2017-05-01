President Maduro says a new charter will be written by 'a citizen's constituent body, not from political parties'.

Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro has announced a vote for a new popular assembly with capacity to re-write the constitution, as he faces mass protests against his government.

"I don't want a civil war," Maduro told a May Day rally of supporters in downtown Caracas while elsewhere across the city security forces fired tear gas at youths hurling stones and petrol bombs after opposition marches were blocked.

Maduro has triggered an article of the constitution that allows for the reformation of all public powers, as his predecessor Hugo Chavez did in 1999 soon after winning office.

"I convoke the original constituent power to achieve the peace needed by the Republic, defeat the fascist coup, and let the sovereign people impose peace, harmony and true national dialogue," Maduro told red-shirted supporters.

The new constitution-writing entity would be "a citizen's constituent body, not from political parties - a people's constituent body," he said.

Maduro's move mirrored that of Chavez, who in 1999 had a Constituent Assembly of various representatives draw up Venezuela's current constitution. The text was overwhelmingly passed by a referendum.

Opposition critical

Opponents feared a vote on whether to create the assembly could give extra weight to pro-government workers' groups and be manipulated in Maduro's favour.

They said it was another attempt to sideline the current Congress and keep the unpopular Maduro in office amid a bruising recession and unrest that has led to 29 deaths in the last month.

"Faced with the dictator's announcement of the constitutional fraud of the constituent assembly, people should go to the street and disobey such craziness," opposition leader Henrique Capriles said.

More than 400 people have been injured and hundreds more arrested since the unrest began in early April.

While Maduro alleges a US-backed coup plot, foes say he has wrecked the economy and become a tyrant.

Earlier on Monday National Guard troops shot tear gas in a district of west Caracas towards hundreds of opposition protesters standing around waiting to march.

Government opponents are demanding general elections, autonomy for the legislature where they have a majority, freedom for more than 100 jailed activists and a humanitarian aid channel from abroad to offset Venezuela's economic crisis.

