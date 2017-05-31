Turkey's military says 13 soldiers have died in a helicopter crash near the border with Iraq.

A military statement said the AS532 Cougar helicopter crashed on Wednesday shortly after taking off from a base in the region of Senoba in Sirnak province.

"As a result of the painful accident, our hero comrades in the helicopter fell as martrys," the statement said.

It said initial information indicated that the helicopter hit a high-voltage transmission line.

The governor's office for the province of Sirnak said the helicopter crashed near the town of Uludere, three minutes after taking off.

The crash occurred as Turkish troops are engaged in operations against Kurdish fighters in a mountainous region of Sirnak province.

In March, seven people, including four Russians, were killed when a privately owned helicopter crashed in Istanbul after hitting a television tower.

