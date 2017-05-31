At least 80 people, mostly Afghan civilians, have been killed by a huge bomb blast in Kabul, and more than 300 people are wounded.
The explosion stuck at the heart of the Afghan capital's diplomatic area, with scenes of carnage, panic and sorrow quickly emerging.
Journalists said the windows of their offices shook, while people ran from the epicentre of the blast with bloody faces.
Aziz Nawin, an IT engineer with the Afghan TOLOnews outlet, was one of the first victims to be named.
Mohammed Nazir, a driver with the BBC, the British public broadcaster, was also killed, the outlet confirmed.
The blast came just two days into the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
By the time of publishing, the top worldwide trends on Twitter were #covefefe, a possible typo included in a tweet by US President Donald Trump as he railed against "constant negative press", and #MasterChefBR, which collected tweets regarding a cooking contest in Brazil.
#Kabul was third.
This is how the event, one of the biggest attacks to have hit Kabul, is playing out on social media:
Source: Al Jazeera News