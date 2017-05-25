Lebanon, Turkey Yemen and Iraq declare Saturday as the first day of Ramadan while Saudi Arabia postpones confirmation.

Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq confirmed that Saturday, May 27, will be the first day of Ramadan 2017.

Turkey - along with Muslim communities in Europe, the US, Canada and Australia - previously declared that Saturday will be the first day of Ramadan, based on the astronomical calculation of the birth of the new moon.

Saudi Arabia's High Judicial Court announced that the moon was not sighted tonight, and that it will convene tomorrow evening for moon sighting again.

This is unprecedented, as a lunar month can only be 29 or 30 days, and according to the Saudi court, today is the 29th of Shaban, the last lunar month before Ramadan.

In addition to Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait and the UAE made similar announcements, and will make the call tomorrow.

#المحكمة_العليا : لم يرد إلينا مايثبت رؤية هلال #رمضان ، وستعقد المحكمة جلسة مساء غد وتعلن مايثبت لديها . #واس pic.twitter.com/cqVEJiwPax

According to astronomers, the new Ramadan moon will be visible tomorrow around the world, either directly with the naked eye or with a telescope.

Crescent Visibility Combined Report for Ramadan 1438 & Shawwal 1438 https://t.co/0arhzPAXyJ pic.twitter.com/7BLOIbbKka — Mundhir (@Mundhir) May 20, 2017

In Yemen, rival parties have both announced Saturday as Ramadan's first day.

