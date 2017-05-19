Saudi Arabia on Friday designated head of the executive council of Hezbollah Hashem Safieddine as a "terrorist", accusing him of giving advise to the armed group to carry out "terrorist operations" and supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Safieddine, a Lebanese citizen who is in his 50s, runs the group's political affairs and social and economic programmes in Lebanon's Shia community.

He is a cousin of the group's Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah, and is spoken of as a potential candidate to succeed him and take charge of the movement.

"The Saudi government will continue to combat Hezbollah's terrorist activities with all available legal tools and will continue to work with partners around the world to make it clear that Hezbollah's militant and extremist activities should not be tolerated by any nation," The official Saudi news agency said. quoting a royal decree statement released on Friday.

"As long as Hezbollah spreads instability, conducts terrorist attacks and engages in criminal and illicit activities around the world, we will continue to designate Hezbollah's operatives, leaders and businesses, impose sanctions as a result of designation, and disrupt its radical activities." the statement added.

Source: News agencies