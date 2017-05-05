Russia says it will be a month before 'de-escalation zones' are fully established, as Syrian opposition voices concern.

An agreement to set up "de-escalation zones" in Syria is to go into effect at midnight on Friday, but it will be at least another month before all the details are worked out and the safe areas are fully established, according to Russian officials.

The plan was agreed by Russia, Turkey, and Iran during Syria talks in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, on Thursday, but sharply criticised by the Syrian opposition which rejected Iran's role as guarantor in any deal.

It envisions establishing four safe zones that would bring relief for hundreds of thousands of Syrian civilians and encourage refugees to return, Russian military officials said on Friday.

The first and largest of the zones in northern Syria will include Idlib province and adjoining districts of Latakia, Aleppo and Hama with a total population of over one million, Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are to enforce the zones, but Russian general staff official Sergei Rudskoi said that other countries could participate. He did not elaborate on which those countries might be.

The "de-escalation zones" to be established in Syria will be closed to military aircraft from the US-led coalition, the Russian official who signed the agreement also said on Friday.

Under the Russian plan, which has not been published, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's air force would halt flights over the designated areas across the war-torn country.

Russia's air force will continue strikes against Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) elsewhere in the country, according to the Russian defence ministry.

The Pentagon said the de-escalation agreement will not affect the US-led air campaign against ISIL.

'Vague and illegitimate'

The latest round of Syrian peace talks in Astana was sponsored by opposition supporter Turkey and Syrian government backers Russia and Iran.

Yet, the de-escalation zones agreement was not signed by the Syrian government, nor the opposition. Representatives of several rebel groups in Astana said they could not accept Iran as a guarantor of the deal.

The High Negotiations Committee (HNC), the main Syrian opposition umbrella group, criticised the plan as vague and illegitimate.

The Riyadh-based HNC, which includes political and armed groups, cautioned against attempts to "partition the country through vague meanings of what has been called ... 'de-escalation' zones," in a statement on Friday.

Mohammed Rasheed, a spokesman for the Jaish al-Nasr rebel group, said Russia was "merely playing political games" and "making declarations".

He said rebels doubted Russian or Syrian government warplanes would stop striking rebel-held areas after the deal takes effect.

"This is not the first time," he added, referring to several mediated ceasefires that have unravelled in Syria's multi-sided conflict.

Al Jazeera's Stefanie Dekker, reporting from Moscow, said the Russian ministry of defence had set out some of the details that would be established next; including making specific maps of the zones, establishing coordinates, and setting up buffer strips and checkpoints which would allow civilians freedom of movement and the access of humanitarian aid.

"[Russia] did mention that, if there is any military activity, there could be repercussions. How exactly that is going to play out - we don't know the details," said Dekker.

With the air space closed over these so-called safe areas, they would become de facto no-fly zones. Calls for such a measure have been made numerous times by opposition members, but it has never been imposed until now.

Previous regions considered for no-fly zones were the border areas with Jordan and Turkey.

Syria's civil war, currently in its seventh year, has killed hundreds of thousands of people and has drawn in world powers on all sides.

The negotiations in Astana are viewed as complementary to broader United Nations-brokered talks in Geneva on a political settlement, but neither have yielded real progress as of yet.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies