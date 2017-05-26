Explosions and artillery fire shatter period of relative calm in the capital amid signs of a split in pro-Haftar forces.

Heavy clashes marked by loud explosions and heavy artillery fire have erupted between rival factions in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

The fighting on Friday was concentrated in the Abu Salim, Salahedeen and Qasr Bin Ghashir districts.

Plumes of black smoke could be seen rising above the city's skyline. Shooting continued throughout Friday prayers.

Al Jazeera's Mahmoud Abdelwahed, reporting from Tripoli, cited security forces as saying that at least 12 people were killed in the violence.

"It seems there is no end to this confrontation at least today and every party is just mobilising their forces against the other," he said.

"Hospitals told us the fighting is so heavy that they can't even get in the area to collect bodies."

An aid worker told Reuters news agency: "We have received calls from families who want to get out, but unfortunately we can't reach them because of the clashes."

A Reuters reporter saw tanks, armoured vehicles and pickups mounted with anti-aircraft guns driving towards the battle from the north of the city.

Pictures posted on the internet also showed firemen trying to extinguish a blaze in an office building in central Tripoli belonging to Mellitah Oil and Gas, a joint venture between Libya's National Oil Corporation and Italy's Eni.

Martin Kobler, UN's envoy for Libya, condemned the violence in a statement and called for an immediate restoration of calm.

"Voices of reason should prevail for the benefit of the country," he said. "Political aims must not be pursued through violence. Civilians must be protected."

Factional feud

The clashes appear to pit forces of the Government of National Accord (GNA) against fighters who opposed a political deal establishing the GNA that was signed in the Moroccan town of Skhirat in 2015.

The fighters, mostly from the Awaqir tribe in Benghazi, are demanding an investigation into how supporters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group were able to leave Benghazi and Derna undetected in 2015.

They say the ISIL supporters were intentionally smuggled out.

The fighters claim to be members of the Libyan National Army (LNA) who would not allow anyone to exploit their sacrifices for personal gain.

The latest clashes follow a period of relative calm in Tripoli since March, when armed groups aligned with the GNA pushed rival factions back from central neighbourhoods.

Split in Haftar's camp?

In what appears to be a thinly veiled reference to the head of the LNA, the retired General Khalifa Haftar, the Awaqir tribe fighters have said no one speaks for them.

The LNA does not recognise the authority of the GNA, which took the reins of power in Tripoli last year but continues to draw on armed support, especially from the western city of Misrata.

The GNA has struggled to exert its authority in Tripoli and beyond, or rein in the armed groups that have held power on the ground in Libya since the country's 2011 uprising.

A third government based in the eastern city of Bayda and aligned with Haftar has refused to accept the GNA's authority.

