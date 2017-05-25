Ramadan Mubarak! Saudi Arabia's Court and other countries declare May 27 as the first day of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia has just announced that the first day of Ramadan fasting will be Saturday, May 27.

The official news agency of Saudi Arabia quoted religious authorities as saying that the new moon of Ramadan was spotted on Friday evening.

As per tradition, the sighting of the new moon marks the beginning of the Muslim lunar month of Ramadan.

Fast confirmed for May 27 Saudi Arabia

Turkey

United Kingdom

United States (ISNA)

Canada (ISNA)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and the other Arab Gulf countries confirmed Saturday as the first day of Ramadan.

Turkey and Muslim communities in America and Europe have already announced they will observe Ramadan fasting from May 27, based on astronomic calculations.

In Muslim-majority countries, offices are required by law to reduce working hours, and many restaurants are closed during daylight hours in Ramadan.

"Ramadan Mubarak" and "Ramadan Kareem" are common greetings exchanged in this occasion, wishing the recipient a blessed and generous Ramadan.

Countries still to announce

ِِAlgeria, Egypt, Jordan, and other Arab countries will sight the moon on Friday evening.

Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Malaysia will also sight the moon on Friday.

Astronomic predictions indicate that the moon should be clearly visible either with the naked eye, or with a telescope from around the world on Friday evening.

Last year in May, member states of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, at the International Hijri Calendar Unity Congress held in Istanbul, voted in favour of adopting a single unified lunar calendar.

However, they local sighting continues to be the default policy in each country.

End of Ramadan

Ramadan lasts either 29 or 30 days, depending on sighting of the moon on the 29th night of Ramadan, on Saturday June 24.

At the end of Ramadan, Muslims celebrate breaking their fast with the three-day festival of Eid al-Fitr.

As per astronomic calculations, Turkey and Muslim communities in the US and Europe expect the first day of Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, June 25.