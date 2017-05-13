South Korean military says launch of unidentified projectile from near the west coast took place early Sunday morning.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile from a region near its west coast, South Korea's military said.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported the projectile launched appeared to be a ballistic missile.

The launch took place at a region named Kusong which is located northwest of the capital, Pyongyang, where the North previously test-launched its intermediate-range missile it is believed to be developing.

The launch, if confirmed to be test-firing of a ballistic missile, is the first in two weeks since the last attempt to fire a missile ended in a failure just minutes into flight.

The North attempted but failed to test-launch ballistic missiles four consecutive times in the past two months but has conducted a variety of missile testing since the beginning of last year at an unprecedented pace.

Weapons experts and government officials believe the North has accomplished some technical progress with those tests.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said North Korea's firing of a ballistic missile was a violation of UN resolutions and that Japan strongly protested the action.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe repeated the protest in comments to reporters.

Al Jazeera's Craig Leeson, reporting from Seoul, said it will take time for South Korea to determine what sort of projectile it was.

"It was an unidentified projectile that was fired early this morning," he said.

"It will take some time for South Korea to look at the projectile, the range it travelled and the height that it reached. From this sort of information, they are able to determine what sort of a projectile it is."

Last month, US President Donald Trump warned that a "major, major conflict" with the North was possible, but he would prefer a diplomatic outcome to the dispute over its nuclear and missile programmes.

The launch is the first since a new liberal president took office in South Korea on Wednesday saying dialogue as well as pressure must be used to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and stop the North's weapons pursuit.

Earlier on Saturday, a senior North Korean diplomat, who handles relations with the US, said Pyongyang would have a dialogue with the Trump administration if the "conditions are there".

