Economy ministry says it seeks to ban the latest Wonder Woman film, because its lead actress is an Israeli.

Lebanon's economy ministry says it has asked the country's security agency to ban the 2017 Wonder Woman movie because its lead actress, Gal Gadot, is an Israeli.

A senior security official says no formal request has been received yet, and that the ban would require a recommendation from a six-ministry-member committee.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to reporters.

Posters of the film have appeared on the streets of Beirut. At least one cinema has an advance screening Wednesday, including free popcorn for members.

Lebanon is officially at war with Israel and has a decades-old law that boycotts Israeli products and bars Lebanese citizens from traveling or having contacts with Israelis.

Supporters of the boycott took to social media to campaign against the movie.

@TimesofIsrael Please don't watch the movie wonder woman, boycott.

The star gal gadot is a pro-IDF Zionist who herself served in the terrorist organization pic.twitter.com/fvWSHRIx2w — Tee (@boyzinthehoood) May 29, 2017

@GalGadot you showing your support just shows you are as evil as the Israel army baby killers # boycott #WonderWoman — Zam m (@zam18028526) May 30, 2017

Israel is sick..and the new Wonder Woman supports it! Boycott Israel! https://t.co/QJ1FCGzfkh — Nick Littlejohn💿 (@nickmlittlejohn) April 10, 2016

The movie, starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, is based on a comic book character introduced in 1941, fighting villains, rescuing victims and unearthing evil plots.

Gadot served in the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) and has railed against the Hamas movement.

The movie already triggered controversy last year when the character of Wonder Woman was chosen as an honorary UN ambassador to fight for gender equality.

Tens of thousands of people signed an online petition, saying the fictional character was an inappropriate choice and that its evolution into a scantily clad and curvaceous heroine did not represent gender empowerment.

The United Nations abruptly ended the character's role two months into her appointment

Source: News agencies