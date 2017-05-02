Civilians and SDF members killed after five suicide bombers detonate explosives in Hasaka province, monitor says.

At least 37 people, including dozens of civilians, have been killed in an attack by ISIL suicide bombers targeting an area in northeast Syria held by US-backed Kurdish forces, according to a monitoring group.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said five suicide bombers detonated explosives in Rajm al-Salib, the location of a checkpoint and refugee camp in Hasaka province near the border with Iraq.

The explosions on Tuesday were followed by gun battles between other ISIL attackers and Kurdish fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) who were manning the area, leaving dozens of people wounded.

"The area where the attacks took place is where many refugees escaping violence in Iraq were gathering," Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of Observatory, told the DPA news agency, adding that the attackers might have come from Iraq.

The Observatory monitors Syria's conflict via a network of contacts on the ground.

Nasser Haj Mansour, an adviser to the SDF, confirmed to the Reuters news agency that several civilian casualties included people who fled ISIL from Syria's Deir Az Zor and Iraq.

ISIL, which stands for Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, and is also known as ISIS, said via its Amaq website that a group of 16 fighters had launched an attack on Kurdish checkpoints, killing and wounding dozens.

It said some ISIL fighters carried out four attacks inside al-Shadadi city which mainly targeted military posts, while others carried out attacks inside Hariri village and a sixth squad hit the barracks at Rajm al-Salibi.

The attacks came as Kurdish fighters backed by the US-led, anti-ISIL coalition continued their mission in the town of Tabqa, which sits on a strategic supply route about 55km west of Raqqa, the de facto capital of ISIL in Syria.

"After taking the old city, we now control around 90 percent of Tabqa ... we advanced against the ISIL and pushed further to the other parts of the city," Jihan Sheikh, of the Ghadab al-Furat, a Kurdish group fighting under the SDF, told Al Jazeera on Tuesday.

The SDF, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab militias, has seized large swathes of northern Syria from ISIL in a campaign to drive the group out of Raqqa.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies