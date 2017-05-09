Iran's armed forces issue the warning nearly two weeks after ten soldiers were killed near the Pakistan border.

The head of Iran's armed forces has warned that Tehran will attack areas sheltering "terrorists" in Pakistan unless Islamabad tightens control over its borders and stops cross-border attacks.

Major General Mohammad Baqeri made the comments on Monday, nearly two weeks after ten Iranian border guards were killed in clashes near Mirjaveh, a town near the Iran-Pakistan border.

Jaish ul-Adl (Army of Justice), a Sunni rebel group fighting for independence in Iran's impoverished Sistan-Baluchestan province, claimed responsibility for the attack.

It said it had shot the guards with long-range guns fired from inside Pakistan.

"We expect Pakistani officials to control the borders, arrest the terrorists and shut down their bases," Iran's FARS news agency quoted Baqeri as saying.

"If the terrorist attacks continue, we will hit their safe havens and cells, wherever they are."

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran's Foreign Minister, visited Pakistan last week and asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to improve border security. Pakistan assured Iran it would deploy additional troops along its border.

In 2014, Iran warned it would send troops to Pakistan to retrieve five Iranian border guards kidnapped by Jaish ul-Adl.

Pakistan said at the time that such action would be a violation of international law and warned Iranian forces not to cross the border.

Iran refrained from sending troops when a local religious leader stepped in and resolved the situation.

Four of the guards were released a few months later, but one was killed by the armed group.

The relatively lawless Sistan-Baluchestan province has a long history of unrest with the mainly Sunni Muslim population complaining of discrimination at the hands of Iran's Shia Muslim authorities.

