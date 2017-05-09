US president sacks James Comey, saying he is not fit to lead the security agency.

President Donald Trump has dismissed the director of the FBI, James Comey.

"The president has accepted the recommendation of the attorney general and the deputy attorney general regarding the dismissal of the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters on Tuesday.

A search for a new permanent FBI director will begin "immediately", the White House said.

A memo from Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said the main reason for Comey's dismissal was the FBI chief's decision on July 5 to close the bureau's investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server during her time as secretary of state without any charges being filed.

Letter from Trump

In a letter, Trump told Comey: "You are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately.



"While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau."



"It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission," Trump said.

The FBI is carrying out an investigation into potential ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

FBI directors are appointed for a single 10-year term. Comey was appointed four years ago.

Comey played a controversial role in the 2016 presidential election, as Clinton's emails became the centre of attention on several occasions.

Clinton has in part blamed her election loss on Comey's decision to reopen the probe into her emails ten days before the vote.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies