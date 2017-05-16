Meeting between Turkish and US presidents comes days after Washington's decision to arm Kurdish fighters in Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected in Washington, DC for his first official state visit to US President Donald Trump.

The main two topics on the agenda on Tuesday will be Trump's decision to send weapons to Syrian Kurdish fighters of YPG and Turkey's request for the extradition of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Muslim leader.

Gulen, who lives in Pennsylvania since 1999, is accused by the Turkish government of having planned the failed military coup attempt in 2016.

Turkey's Anadolu news agency said more than 100 supporters welcomed the Turkish president as he arrived to Trump's guest home in Washington.

As he pulled into the Blair House, supporters chanted Erdogan's name and "red and white", the colours of the Turkish flag.

"We are either strategic allies and decide together, or we are not, and then we have to go our separate ways," Erdogan said according to international media before boarding the flight to Washington, DC.

The US announced on May 10 that it would supply weapons and military equipment to Kurdish forces battling the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) group in Syria, despite strong opposition from Turkey, a NATO ally.

Turkish demand

The Kurdish elements of the SDF are from the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) - the main faction battling ISIL, also known as ISIS.

A Pentagon statement said they are "the only force on the ground that can successfully seize Raqqa in the near future".

For its part, Turkey is demanding that the Raqqa offensive be done with the Free Syrian Army and not the SDF.

Turkey says the YPG is linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) inside Turkey, which has waged an armed campaign since 1984 that has killed more than 40,000 people.

To supply weapons to Kurdish units in Syria is "unacceptable", Turkey's deputy prime minister said in a TV interview.

Speaking to broadcaster A Haber, Nurettin Canikli said Turkey "cannot accept the presence of terrorist organisations that would threaten the future of the Turkish state".

"We hope the US administration will put a stop to this wrong and turn back from it," he said.

Extradition request

As for Gulen, Turkish officials have officially requested his extradition to stand trial in Turkey.

Erdogan had already sent two top officials to Washington, DC before his own visit to the White House.

Hulusi Akar and Hakan Fida, respectively theTurkish military and intelligence chiefs, held talks with senior US officials.

Turkey is also considering acquiring the S-400 Russian missile defence system, which would be a first for a NATO country.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies