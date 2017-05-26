At least 23 people are killed and dozens wounded after attack on bus in Minya province, according to state media.

Gunmen have attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians in Egypt, killing more than 20 people and wounding dozens, according to state media.

The bus came under attack on Friday while travelling on the road to the St. Samuel Monastery in the Minya province, about 220km south of the capital, Cairo, health officials said.

State TV said at least 23 people were killed and 25 wounded in the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Egypt's Christian minority, which makes up about 10 percent of the country's population, has repeatedly been targeted by armed groups.

In April, dozens of people were killed in two separate bomb attacks on churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria during Palm Sunday ceremonies.

A bombing at Cairo's largest Coptic cathedral killed at least 25 people and wounded 49 in December 2016, including many women and children.

More soon.