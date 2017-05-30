At least seven killed at Al-Shahada Bridge following ISIL-claimed attack hours earlier that left 15 dead in Karrada.

A second deadly explosion has struck Baghdad, killing at least seven people and wounding 30, according to security sources and witnesses.

The blast at Al-Shahada Bridge came hours after a suicide car bomber in the Karrada district killed at least 15 people who were gathered at an ice cream shop.

The second blast on Tuesday was also a car bomb attack, security officials.

Ibrahim Al-Zararee, writing on Twitter, said he was "seconds away" from the attack.

"Yesterday I was a few hours away from the site of the explosion [in Karrada]. Today I was few seconds away from it," he said. "The explosion today was near the General Retirement Department. A walking distance from the famous Mutanabi Street."

Video posted to social media showed plumes of black smoke rising from a building.

The Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS), claimed responsibilty for the first attack, which came as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan got under way.

More details soon...

#baghdad moments ago, blast rocks a busy market area near the retirement government agency , full of elderly people And poor fish traders pic.twitter.com/cKPxUap2lo — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) May 30, 2017

To read more about the first blast, which killed at least 15 people at an ice cream parlour and wounded dozens, click here.