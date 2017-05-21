Brazilians stage protests around the country to call for president to step down or be impeached after graft charges.

Brazilians around the country staged demonstrations on Sunday to call for their president to step down after the supreme court opened an investigation into allegations he endorsed the payment of hush money to a jailed former lawmaker.

Unions, political parties and activists called for Brazilians to come out on Sunday to demand President Michel Temer step down, though protests in major cities were smaller than expected.

Hundreds of people huddled under umbrellas and building porticos to avoid the rain in Sao Paulo.

In Rio de Janeiro, 150 people waved union flags on the boardwalk along Copacabana beach. They signed a giant banner with messages, such as, "Out with Temer" and "I want a better Brazil".

OPINION: What next for Brazil’s decaying kleptocracy?

Another 100 people marched to the house of Rodrigo Maia, speaker of the lower house of congress, to call for Temer's ouster and immediate elections.

Some were protesting agianst Temer's proposals to loosen labour laws and change the pension system as much as they were responding to the recent allegations.

"We're here to get Temer out of government because he is a coup-leader, because he is against teachers" and other workers, said Tatiana Camargos, a 41-year-old biology teacher, reported AP news agency.

Temer seeks suspension of probe

Temer has defied calls to resign, saying a leaked recording purportedly implicating him in corruption was doctored and denying any wrongdoing.

The recording appears to have Temer endorsing the payment of bribes to ex-House Speaker Eduardo Cunha in exchange for his silence. Cunha is serving a sentence after a corruption conviction.

Temer has asked the Supreme Federal Tribunal, Brazil's highest court, to suspend its investigation into him - something that it is unlikely to do.

Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot, who has accused Temer of corruption and obstruction of justice in the case before the court, has said that a preliminary analysis of the recording showed that the conversation it contained was logical and coherent and its contents were consistent with the testimony of people cooperating with the prosecutor's office.

Some allied political parties have already withdrawn their support for Temer and others are considering it.

Al Jazeera's Lucia Newman, reporting from Sao Paulo, said that ultimately Temer's fate will be decided in the congress and by the courts.

"Wednesday is going to be an important day to look towards as the supreme court will have to decide whether to accept President Temer's request to drop an investigation into alleged corruption," she said.

If the court does not decide to drop the probe, "it could very well be that more parties in his coalition decide to abandon the president," said Newman.

Brazil in crisis

The accusations against Temer have plunged Latin America's largest nation into crisis yet again, sending its currency and stocks plummeting and stalling a series of reforms designed to pull the economy out of a protracted recession.

Proposals to change the labour law and pension system have stalled in congress amid the political turmoil, and many fear the country will remain in limbo for as long as Temer is in power.

Brazil's bar association voted late on Saturday to submit a request for Temer's impeachment to congress.

It's been just a year since Temer took over as president following the impeachment and removal of his predecessor, Dilma Rousseff over accusations of taking illegal state loans to patch budget holes in 2014.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies