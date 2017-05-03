KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - At least four people were killed in a large explosion in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, health officials said, with initial reports saying the target was a NATO convoy.
The explosion struck at Shash Darak road in the central Macroyan area where the attacker blew himself up near a National Defence Security (NDS) checkpoint early on Wednesday, military officials said.
Wahid Majrouh, a health ministry spokesman, told Al Jazeera that at least four people were killed and 23 others wounded.
"The injured were transferred to two hospitals in the area; the Wazir Akbar Khan hospital and the Emergency Hospital. Some of the wounded are in a critical condition," Majrouh said.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.
|Witnesses said the attacker targeted a convoy as it passed near an NDS checkpoint, destroying several vehicles [Massoud Hossaini/AP]
|A damaged US military vehicle was being pulled near the site of the attack in Kabul [Massoud Hossaini/AP]
"There are dead bodies lying on the road here, several are believed to be from the NDS," Abdul Haq, a witness, told Al Jazeera.
"Police are clearing the area and the city is high alert," he added.
The blast happened in an area not far from the US embassy and a compound used by the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.
Source: Al Jazeera News