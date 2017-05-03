At least four people killed in large explosion in centre of Afghanistan's capital, health officials say.

KABUL, AFGHANISTAN - At least four people were killed in a large explosion in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, health officials said, with initial reports saying the target was a NATO convoy.

The explosion struck at Shash Darak road in the central Macroyan area where the attacker blew himself up near a National Defence Security (NDS) checkpoint early on Wednesday, military officials said.

Wahid Majrouh, a health ministry spokesman, told Al Jazeera that at least four people were killed and 23 others wounded.

"The injured were transferred to two hospitals in the area; the Wazir Akbar Khan hospital and the Emergency Hospital. Some of the wounded are in a critical condition," Majrouh said.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.

"There are dead bodies lying on the road here, several are believed to be from the NDS," Abdul Haq, a witness, told Al Jazeera.

"Police are clearing the area and the city is high alert," he added.

The blast happened in an area not far from the US embassy and a compound used by the NATO-led Resolute Support mission.

Source: Al Jazeera News