Ambassador Nikki Haley warns US could be 'compelled to take action' after suspected chemical attack in Syria.

The United States has warned it could take unilateral action if the United Nations fails to respond to a suspected chemical attack in Syria that killed more than 70 of people, many of those children.

"When the United Nations consistently fails in its duty to act collectively, there are times in the life of states that we are compelled to take our own action," US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley said on Wednesday.

The warning came during an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council called by France and Britain after an early morning attack on Tuesday on a rebel-held town in Idlib province.

Haley lashed out at Russia for failing to rein in its ally Syria, standing in the council chamber to hold up photographs of victims - one showing a young child lying lifeless, a mask covering his face.

"How many more children have to die before Russia cares?" she asked.

"If Russia has the influence in Syria that it claims to have, we need to see them use it," she said. "We need to see them put an end to these horrific acts."

At least 72 people, among them 20 children, were killed in the raid on Khan Sheikhun, and dozens more were left gasping for air, convulsing, and foaming at the mouth, doctors said.

It is thought to be the worst chemical weapons attack in Syria since 2013, when sarin gas was used on a rebel-held area of Damascus.

"If we are not prepared to act, then this council will keep meeting, month after month to express outrage at the continuing use of chemical weapons and it will not end," Haley said.

"We will see more conflict in Syria. We will see more pictures that we can never unsee."

READ MORE: 'Chemical attack' in Syria draws international outrage

Britain, France and the US presented a draft resolution demanding a full investigation of the attack, but Russia said the text was "categorically unacceptable".

The draft resolution backs a probe by the Organisation of the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) and demands that Syria cooperate to provide information on its military operations on the day of the assault.

Russia's Deputy Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov told the council the proposed resolution was hastily prepared and unnecessary, but voiced support for an investigation.

"The main task now is to have an objective inquiry into what happened," he said.

'Many, many lines' crossed

In a press conference at the White House later in the day, US President Donald Trump said the chemical attack had crossed "many, many lines" and had abruptly changed his thinking about Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Only days earlier multiple members of Trump's administration had said Assad's ouster was no longer a US priority, drawing outrage from Assad critics in the United States and abroad. But Trump said Tuesday's attack "had a big impact on me - big impact".

"My attitude towards Syria and Assad has changed very much," he said, but refused to telegraph any potential US military retaliation.

Since the attack, Trump has been under increasing pressure to explain whether it was egregious enough to force a US response. Trump's first reaction was to blame former president Barack Obama's "weakness" in earlier years for enabling Assad.

Idlib hospitals overwhelmed after suspected gas attack

Obama had put Assad on notice that using chemical weapons would cross a "red line" necessitating a US response, but then failed to follow through, pulling back from planned air strikes on Assad's forces after Congress wouldn't vote to approve them.

Trump and other critics have cited that as a key moment the US lost much global credibility.

"I now have responsibility," Trump said. "That responsibility could be made a lot easier if it was handled years ago."

Joshua Landis, Director for the Centre of Middle East Studies at the University of Oklahoma, told Al Jazeera that the US would likely warn Moscow if it was to resort to using military might in Syria.

"They have to disambiguate and they have to make sure that they don’t hurt any Russian soldiers," he said.

"But there’s a wide palette of things they can do. They can bomb airports and destroy the runways so that Syrian planes can’t fly for some time, they could kill a bunch of Syrian soldiers, they could destroy command centres…we'll have to wait and see."

But Landis said it was unlikely that Trump would push for all out regime change in Syria.

“[Trump’s] entire policy for the Middle East has been based on reversing the notion of regime change. He supports strong men," he said.

"Now that he's got a strong man in Assad who is violating human rights and this norm of not using chemical weapons, he has to calibrate his policy and try to insist on human rights even as he supports dictators.”

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies