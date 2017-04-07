Fifty Tomahawk cruise missiles launched at Syria after suspected chemical attack in Idlib province, US official says.

The United States has launched 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles against Syrian government targets in retaliation for what the Trump administration charges was a Syrian government chemical weapons attack that killed scores of civilians, a US official says.

The targets hit from US ships in the Mediterranean Sea included the air base in the central city of Homs from which the Syrian aircraft staged Tuesday's chemical weapons attack, the US official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

In a White House statement, Trump said the strike on Syria was in the "vital national security interest" of the United States.

"I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity and he's there, and I guess he's running things, so something should happen," Donald Trump told reporters earlier on Thursday.

He was expected to deliver an address to the nation from his Mar-a-Lago estate where he was meeting the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The poison gas attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib province killed at least 86 people, including 27 children, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Turkey said samples from victims of Tuesday's attack indicate they were exposed to sarin, a highly toxic nerve agent.