Brazen assault kills at least one soldier on a major army base in Balkh province during Friday prayers.

Taliban fighters dressed in military uniforms attacked a key army headquarters in northern Afghanistan on Friday, with at least one soldier killed and several wounded.

The attack occurred near a mosque on the military base near Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of Balkh province, during Friday prayers, officials said. Other reports suggested as many as eight Afghan troops had been killed.

Al Jazeera's Rob McBride, reporting from Kabul, said the assailants had been surrounded by Afghan commandos, adding fighting was ongoing and one attacker was captured.

"The attack followed a familiar pattern with a suicide bomb ramming into the gates of the base and detonating. After that the attackers were able to get inside," McBride reported, quoting an interior ministry statement.

"The attackers were heavily armed with suicide vests and automatic weapons, trying to cause as much damage as they can."

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid claimed responsibility for the assault.

"Our fighters have inflicted heavy casualties on the Afghan army stationed there," he said.

The Western-backed Afghan government is locked in a prolonged war with the Taliban, as well as other armed groups. The country has seen rising violence since the US-led invasion in October 2001.

An army officer told Reuters news agency the attackers used military uniforms and vehicles to pass three checkpoints before launching their assault.

Taliban attacks German consulate in Afghanistan

The base is the headquarters for the Afghan National Army's 209th Corps. It covers most of northern Afghanistan, including Kunduz province, which has been the scene of heavy fighting.

"Gunmen wearing Afghan army uniforms have launched a complex attack on an army compound in the outskirts of Mazar-i-Sharif," defence ministry spokesman Dawlat Waziri told AFP news agency. "So far we have counted eight dead and eleven wounded, all military, there are no civilian casualties."

An attacker wearing a suicide vest was killed by soldiers before his explosives could ignite, Waziri added.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies