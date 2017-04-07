Activists urge US President Donald Trump to intervene militarily in Syria after suspected chemical attack.

Washington, DC - Dozens of Syrians gathered in front of the White House on Thursday, blaming President Bashar al-Assad for the suspected chemical attack in Idlib province and calling for his ouster.

Protesters held signs reading "Assad Out Now" and "Syrian Genocide".

Tuesday's attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun in northern Syria that killed more than 80 people drew international condemnation and elicited a change in tone for President Donald Trump and his administration

Farouk Belal, an activist who helped organise the protest and is a member of the Coalition for a Democratic Syria, said he and other Syrians in the DC area are calling for Assad's ouster by military force to end the war and stop the proliferation of "extremist" organisations.

"The rise of ISIL is due to Assad's crimes ... As long as these crimes continue, people will join any group to fight him," Belal, who is originally from Idlib, told Al Jazeera.

In a quick change of policy, Trump hinted at possible military reprisals on Thursday.

"I guess he's running things, so something should happen," the president told reporters on Air Force One.

Belal was confident the US would respond: "We don't know how big or small it will be, but [Trump] doesn't want a failure like the Obama administration, if only for media relations."

The Syrian American Council (SAC), a grassroots organisation that advocates for "a free, democratic, and pluralistic Syria through American support" according to its website, welcomed military strikes against the Syrian government.

"We want no-fly zones, air strikes against runways, no more hitting civilian areas and hospitals. We want the entire [Syrian] air force to be grounded so they can’t carry out attacks against civilians" Bassam Rifai, a spokesperson for SAC, told Al Jazeera.

No-fly zones were discussed extensively before Russian air forces entered the civil war.

When asked how effective a no-fly zone for Syrian warplanes would be with Russians still providing support, Rifai said "it becomes a touchy situation. But because we have a different relationship with Russia, it's a negotiation to be had," referring to warmer relations between the Trump administration and Moscow than under previous administrations.

"Russia just said its support for Assad isn't unconditional. That was unthinkable a week ago," Rifai added.

Military intervention is a contentious subject for many in the US, who are still wary from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that have gone on for over a decade.

Back at the protest, Belal concluded by saying the Syrian diaspora never asked the US to put troops on the ground, but to reconsider its policy on vetting Syrian rebels and giving them "the necessary training and equipment to fight both ISIL and Assad".

The six-year civil war in Syria has killed an estimated 500,000 people. Another 11 million people have fled their homes.

Follow Creede Newton on Twitter: @creedenewton

Source: Al Jazeera News