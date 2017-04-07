Police say at least two killed and many injured in the incident on the main Drottninggatan street in the capital.

Swedish police say a truck has crashed into a department store in the capital Stockholm, killing at least two people and injuring many others.

The incident occurred just before 13:00GMT at the corner of the Ahlens department store and Drottninggatan, the city's biggest pedestrian street, above-ground from Stockholm's central subway station.

"A vehicle has injured people on Drottningatan," police spokeswoman Towe Hagg told Reuters news agency.

The area was cordoned off and evacuated as police and emergency services worked at the scene.

Body-like forms covered by blankets were seen on Drottninggatan, a Reuters witness said.

"I saw at least three dead, but probably more," Swedish radio reporter Martin Svenningsen said.

Police could not confirm that information.

Live television footage on Friday showed smoke coming out of the upscale Ahlens department store.