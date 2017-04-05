A suicide bomb blast has hit an army vehicle in the Pakistani city of Lahore, according to local authorities.

A police official told the Reuters news agency that at least four people were killed and 18 others wounded in Wednesday's attack. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to talk to the media.

Pakistan is currently carrying out its first census since the last was held in 1998. The military is helping the Civilian Bureau of Statistics carry out a door-to-door survey of the population.

The vehicle that was carrying the census team was approached on the outskirts of Lahore by a motorcycle, Al Jazeera's Kamal Hyder, reporting from Peshawar, said.

The suicide bomber riding the motorcycle detonated the device, killing two civilians who were part of the census team, Hyder said.

