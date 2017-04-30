Tornadoes and flooding kill at least seven as dangerous weather hammered the southern United States.

At least seven people have been killed by tornadoes or floods as a severe storm slammed the southern United States over the weekend.

Tornadoes hit several small towns in eastern Texas, killing four people. Flooding swept away a car, drowning a woman in Missouri; a tree fell on a home killing a woman in Arkansas; and a death was reported in Sunday morning storms that raked Mississippi.

Dozens more were injured, according to US officials.

In Texas, search teams were going door to door on Sunday after the tornadoes the day before flattened homes, uprooted trees and flipped several pickup trucks in Canton.

"It is heartbreaking and upsetting to say the least," Canton Mayor Lou Ann Everett told reporters at a news conference.

The first reports of tornadoes came Saturday afternoon, but emergency crews were hampered by continuing severe weather, said Judge Don Kirkpatrick, chief executive for Van Zandt County.

"We'd be out there working and get a report of another tornado on the ground," he said.

The storms rolled through Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama on Sunday with strong winds causing isolated pockets of damage. In Durant, in central Mississippi, one person died in the storm. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency didn't give details.

It also dumped a rare late season blizzard in western Kansas on Sunday.

Farther north, the storms were causing massive flooding.

Near Clever in southwestern Missouri, a man tried to save his 72-year-old wife from floodwaters that swept away their vehicle Saturday, but her body was found when the water receded, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

Source: AP news agency