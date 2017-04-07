Regional and world leaders are quick to react to the news after US fires missiles at Syria air base.

The United States had firednearly 60 Tomahawk missiles at a military airfield in Syria, the first direct military action Washington has taken against Syrian government forces in the six-year-old conflict.

Washington said the strikes on Friday severely damaged or destroyed Syrian aircraft and support infrastructure and equipment at the airfield.

US President Donald Trump said he ordered the strikes against Shayrat air base in Homs province, saying it is believed that a suspected gas attack on a town in Idlib province had been launched from there. Trump said he acted in America's "vital national security interest".

World leaders and countries across the world were quick to react to the news.

The Russian government condemned the strikes by the US, saying Washington's action would "inflict major damage on US-Russia ties", according to Russian news agencies.

In its first public response to the attack, the Kremlin on Friday issued a strong statement labelling the US move as "aggression against a sovereign state in violation of international law".

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson of Russian president Vladimir Putin, said the missile strikes created a "serious obstacle" to creating an international coalition to defeat ISIL and said that Russia views the strikes as an attempt to deflect world attention from civilian deaths in Iraq - where scores of people died in a series of US-led coalition air strikes in Mosul last month.

"Putin views the US strikes on Syria as aggression against a sovereign state in violation of the norms of international law and on a made-up up pretext," Peskov was cited as saying.

"Washington's step will inflict major damage on US-Russia ties."

Saudi Arabia said it "fully supports" the strikes, adding that it was a "courageous decision" by President Donald Trump in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons against civilians in the town of Khan Sheikhoun, in northwestern Syria

"A responsible source at the foreign ministry expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's full support for the American military operations on military targets in Syria, which came as a response to the Syrian regime's use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians," a statement carried by state news agency SPA said.

The statement said it holds the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad responsible for the deaths of dozens of civilians in in Khan Sheikhoun.

In contrast, Iran, an ally of Assad in the conflict, said it strongly condemned the missile strikes against the Shayrat air base.

"Iran strongly condemns any such unilateral strikes ... such measures will strengthen terrorists in Syria ... and it will complicate the situation in Syria and the region," ISNA news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi as saying.

Turkey said it views the US missile strikes positively and the international community should sustain its stance against the "barbarity" of the Assad government.

In an interview on Friday with Turkish broadcaster Fox TV, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Damascus must be fully punished in the international arena and that the peace process in Syria needed to be accelerated.

"As our president clearly said, we want to see action not just words. In this sense the USA striking the military base there is ... significant, important," Kurtulmus said.

"But the international community must clearly sustain its stance against the barbarity of the Assad regime until it can no longer harm the people," he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday he supports the "strong and clear message" sent by the US strikes.

The Israeli military said it had been informed in advance of the attack.

"In both word and action, President (Donald) Trump sent a strong and clear message today that the use and spread of chemical weapons will not be tolerated," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

"Israel fully supports President Trump's decision and hopes that this message of resolve in the face of the Assad regime's horrific actions will resonate not only in Damascus, but in Tehran, Pyongyang and elsewhere."

Britain said the US action was an appropriate response to the "barbaric chemical weapons attack" launched by the Syrian government, according to a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull also weighed in, saying that he supported the strike, calling it a "proportionate and calibrated response".

In a televised statement, he also called on Russia to play its part in bringing peace to Syria.

Meanwhile, Bolivia has requested the UN Security Council hold closed-door consultations on Friday about the missile strikes, a senior Security Council diplomat said.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies