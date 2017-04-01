Prime Minister Hariri calls for more international support, saying he fears civil unrest due to Syrian refugee influx.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri has warned that his country is "on the verge of a breaking point" due to strains of hosting more than one million Syrian refugees, fearing that unrest could escalate from tensions between refugees and local communities.

Speaking to foreign media on Friday, Hariri said: "Today, if you go around most of the host communities, there is huge tension between the Lebanese and the Syrians ... I fear civil unrest."

The remarks came as the United Nations refugee agency, UNHCR, said in a report that the number of refugees who have fled the civil war in Syria, since it broke out in 2011, now exceeds five million.

Refugees from Syria make up about a quarter of Lebanon's population. They mostly live in informal camps across the country. Some, in severe poverty.

The Lebanese government has long rejected the implementation of formal refugee camps, fearing the permanent presence of refugees.

"Some say we should have refugee camps in Lebanon. I say Lebanon has become a big refugee camp," Hariri said, pointing out that the influx of Syrian refugees in Lebanon has stretched the country's economic resources.

Appeal for aid

The prime minister also said he would appeal for foreign financial support to boost the local economy and improve infrastructure during next week's conference on the post-conflict future of Syria, taking place in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

"I am going ... to make sure that the world understands that Lebanon is on the verge of a breaking point," he said, adding that the country has been "extremely lucky in making sure this crisis has not affected host communities, but we have stretched our luck".

In his bid to increase foreign investment, Hariri's plan to help Lebanon's economic and security situation compels the international community to commit to spending the equivalent of $10,000 to $12,000 per refugee over a span of five to seven years, as opposed to the current level of financial support corresponding to an annual $1,000 to $1,200.

"I think that will make sure that Lebanon is going to stand on its own and the economy will thrive," he said.

The Syrian civil war played a role in weakening the Lebanese economy, and has fuelled tensions among various communities inside Lebanon that support different sides of the conflict.

However, there has not been an outburst of violence between Syrian refugees and Lebanese host communities thus far.

Georges Ghali, programmes manager at Lebanese human rights organisation ALEF, said the tensions were rooted in factors including misperceptions whereby the Lebanese believe that refugees were being showered in aid, and government policies that had made it difficult for them to obtain official residency.

Lebanese officials, citing World Bank figures, say the cumulative cost of the Syrian conflict to Lebanon was $18.15bn by the end of 2015. From an average of eight percent, Lebanon's annual economic growth has slowed to just over one percent since the war, they said.

The government is seeking financial support for a programme of public sector-led investment in infrastructure to boost the economy, and to increase the number of Syrians in education.

Hariri said the plan would "equally benefit Lebanese citizens and displaced Syrians".

Source: News agencies