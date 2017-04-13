UK ambassador to UN asks how anyone could 'look at the faces of lifeless children' and yet veto resolution.

Western powers have lashed out at Russia after it vetoed a UN resolution that would have condemned the suspected use of chemical weapons in northern Syria and demanded a speedy investigation.

The vote on the Security Council resolution drafted by Britain, France and the United States was 10 in favour, Russia and Bolivia against, and China, Kazakhstan and Ethiopia abstaining.

After the vote, Britain's UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft looked at the Russian envoy and asked: "How could anyone look at the faces of lifeless children and choose to veto a resolution condemning those deaths?"

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley told the council that "with its veto, Russia said no to accountability, Russia said no to cooperating with the UN investigation, Russia said no to helping keep peace in Syria. Russia chose to side with [Syrian President Bashar al-] Assad, even as rest of the world, even the Arab world, comes together to condemn the murderous regime".

It was the eighth veto by Russia, a close ally of Assad, on a Western-backed Syria resolution and reflected the deep division that has left the UN's most powerful body struggling to tackle the use of banned chemical weapons and to help end the six-year Syrian conflict.

China has vetoed six resolutions.

Call for investigation

Russia's UN Deputy Ambassador Vladimir Safronkov told the council before the vote that a resolution was unnecessary, and the draft put forward by the Western powers pre-judged that the Syrian government was responsible for the April 4 attack on Khan Sheikhoun in which nearly 90 people died.

Safronkov said Russia's foreign minister asked US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson during talks earlier on Wednesday in Moscow to jointly request the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons "to immediately put together an independent international mission" to visit Khan Sheikhoun and the air base that the US attacked in retaliation.

Tillerson is considering the request, he said, "and we expect that Washington will have a constructive reaction".

In Washington, President Donald Trump was asked if he thought it was possible that Syrian forces could have launched the alleged attack, from an air base they share with Russian forces, without Russia knowing about it.

"I think it's certainly possible. I think it's probably unlikely," he said. "I would like to think that they didn't know, but certainly they could have. They were there."

After the vote at the UN, French President Francois Hollande said Russia "bears a heavy responsibility" for continuing to protect Assad and blocking a united international response.

US-based Human Rights Watch said the veto "tells those responsible for chemical attacks that they can flout the laws of war and attack civilians without consequences".

Source: News agencies