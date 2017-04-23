Any two of the four leading candidates could reach the second round in a vote that could determine the fate of the EU.

Polls have opened in France for the first round of the presidential election, in a vote that could not only have significant consequences for the country but also the future of the EU.

Four candidates in Sunday's election have a realistic chance of reaching the second round run-off on May 7, with just five percentage points separating them according to the latest opinion polls.

They are Emmanuel Macro, a former minister and leader of the centrist En Marche! party, Marine Le Pen, president of the far-right National Front, Francois Fillon, a former minister and leader of the conservative Republican party, and Jean-Luc Melanchon, leader of the far-left La France insoumise party.

At least two candidates, Le Pen and Melenchon, have promised to review the country's ties with the EU and have mulled leaving the bloc.

However, the EU is not the only dividing line, with candidates holding sharply contrasting views on immigration, economic policy, and the country's Muslim population.

Le Pen has promised to halt immigration and strengthen the country's borders, while her centrist rival Macron supports the open-door policies of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, which have allowed more than a million refugees and migrants from the Middle East into Europe.

On economic policy, Macron favours cuts to public spending, as does his conservative competitor, Fillon.

Melenchon on the other hand wants a 100 percent tax on earnings above $429,000 a year.

Security will also be a concern, as France has experienced a number of attacks by supporters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) group.

Most recently, a police officer was shot dead and two others injured on the Champs Elysees in an attack on Thursday evening.

Voter apathy

Before official campaigning ended on Friday, candidates were battling not just against each other but also against the apathy that has taken hold among large sections of the French population.

Incumbent President Francois Hollande decided not to stand because of his low poll numbers, and Benoit Hamon, the candidate for Hollande's Socialist Party, trails way behind the four frontrunners.

Polling companies put the number of those planning not to vote or casting blank ballots at nearly 30 percent, with many others, half the electorate according to some estimates, undecided about who to vote for.

Al Jazeera's Shafik Mandhai, reporting from the capital, Paris, said many people had already cast their ballots as they headed off to work.

"There's a very slow but steady stream of voters at a polling station in the 19 Arrondissement," he said.

"Many of those we've spoken to in this racially diverse neighbourhood say they fear the policies of Marine Le Pen."

Jean Edouard, a taxi driver, told Al Jazeera that he was supporting Macron out of fear of both Le Pen and Melenchon.

"Le Pen for her closeness to racist views but Melenchon because he acts like people are not able to think by themselves," he said.

Many of those who told Al Jazeera they would not be voting for any candidate said their decision was based on a general distrust of politicians, a feeling shared even by some of those who have decided on a candidate.

Speaking to Al Jazeera before Sunday's election, Jeanie, a pensioner from Paris. said she would vote for Fillon despite the corruption scandal that has engulfed his campaign.

"When we vote in France, we do so reluctantly," she said next to her husband who pinched his nose as he gestured dropping a ballot into a box.

The polling stations will remain open until 8pm on Sunday, with the Ministry of the Interior announcing results shortly afterwards.

Source: Al Jazeera News