Defiant Pyongyang fires suspected ICBM despite US warnings, but projectile reportedly blows up on take off in failure.

North Korea launched a missile early on Sunday in defiance of American threats, but it reportedly blew up on take off, its arch rivals say.

Fears have been growing that the reclusive North could soon conduct its sixth nuclear test or more missile launches in defiance of UN sanctions and stark warnings from the United States that a policy of patience was over.

The attempted blast off near Sinpo, on North Korea's east coast, is believed to have failed shortly after launch, the South Korean and American militaries said.

The launch comes a day after the North held a military parade in its capital Pyongyang marking the birth anniversary of the state founder, where what appeared to be new ballistic missiles were displayed.

"The North attempted to launch an unidentified missile from near the Sinpo region this morning but it is suspected to have failed," the South's Office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

There were no further details, and the office said it was analysing the launch.

The US Pacific Command detected and tracked what it assessed to be a North Korean ballistic missile launch early Sunday, said Navy Commander Dave Benham, a military spokesman.

"The missile blew up almost immediately," Benham said. "The type of missile is still being assessed."

There was no immediate response from Pyongyang.

The North launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the same region earlier this month ahead of a summit meeting between the leaders of the United States and China, its key ally, to discuss the North's increasingly defiant arms programme.

The White House has said US President Donald Trump has put the North "on notice", while the possibility of American military action against Pyongyang has gained traction following US cruise missile strikes against Syria on April 7.

Trump has ordered a navy strike group flagshipped by a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier to head to the region as a show of force as his officials assess tougher economic sanctions, as well as military options against the North.

The North has in turn warned of a nuclear strike against the United States if provoked.

Pyongyang says it has developed and would launch a missile that can strike the mainland United States, but officials and experts believe it is some time away from mastering all the necessary technology.

US defence chief Jim Mattis said in a statement on Sunday: "The president and his military team are aware of North Korea's most recent unsuccessful missile launch. The president has no further comment."

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies