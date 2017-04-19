Five-time winners fail to score over both legs as Juventus seal progress; Monaco also through after beating Dortmund.

Spanish giants Barcelona were knocked out of the Champions League as Italian champions Juventus held out for an away 0-0 draw at the Camp Nou to reach the semi-finals 3-0 on aggregate.

Barcelona had overcome a 4-0 first leg deficit against French club Paris Saint-Germain in the last-16 with a dramatic 6-1 win back on home soil.

But Juventus showed why they boast the best defensive record in the competition as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were blunted, with the Italians gaining revenge for their defeat in the 2015 Champions League final.

Champions League semi-finalists Juventus

Real Madrid

Monaco

Atletico Madrid

Juventus join holders Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Monaco in Friday's semi-final draw.

In the other quarter-final of the night, Kylian Mbappe and Radamel Falcao struck early as Monaco progressed with a 3-1 home win over Borussia Dortmund that sealed a 6-3 aggregate victory.

French prodigy Mbappe and Colombia striker Falcao scored in the third and 17th minutes before Marco Reus gave the visitors hope with a 48th-minute goal, only for substitute Valere Germain to wrap up the win for the French side nine minutes from time.

The kick-off was delayed by five minutes after the German team arrived late at the Louis-II stadium due to traffic problems, UEFA said.

Dortmund said on their Twitter feed that the bus had been held up by police at their hotel for 20 minutes.

The incident occurred a week after the first leg was postponed by 24 hours after the Borussia team bus was attacked with explosives on its way to the stadium.

Leading Champions League scorers 2016-17

11 - Messi (Barcelona)

8 - Cavani (Paris SG), Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

7 - Aubameyang (Dortmund), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

5 - Agüero (Manchester City), Benzema (Real Madrid), Falcao (Monaco), Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappé (Monaco), Mertens (Napoli)

4 - André Silva (FC Porto), Di María (Paris SG), Dybala (Juventus), Mahrez (Leicester), Neymar (Barcelona), Özil (Arsenal), Reus (Dortmund), Turan (Barcelona), Walcott (Arsenal)

Source: News agencies