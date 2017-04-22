Scarponi, who won the Giro d'Italia in 2011, was training near his home in central Italy when he was hit by a van.

Veteran Italian cyclist Michele Scarponi has died after being hit by a van while training on his bike, according to his racing team Astana.

The fatal crash happened on a crossroad near his home in central Italy on Saturday, with Team Astana paying tribute to the 37-year-old, who won the Giro d'Italia in 2011.

According to initial reports, Scarponi died on the spot and was unable to be revived by emergency services which arrived promptly.

"This is a tragedy too big to be written," Team Astana said.

"We left a great champion and a special guy, always smiling in every situation, he was a real mile stone and a landmark for everyone in the Astana Pro Team."

The Italian was one of the most liked riders on the circuit and there was an outpouring of sympathy in the cycling world.

Ieri in corsa. Si affianca a me. Michele sorride, come sempre. Contento per la vittoria. parla del Giro. Ed ora son qui a piangerlo. Dio mio — Davide Cassani (@davidecassani) April 22, 2017

Italy team coach Davide Cassani wrote on Twitter: "Yesterday he was racing. He came up to me. Michele was smiling, as ever."

"He was happy for [Monday's] win. He was talking about the Giro. And now I'm here crying for him. Oh my God."

Quick-Step Cycling team said: "Our thoughts and prayers go to the family, friends and team of Michele Scarponi, who passed away this morning in a traffic incident."

That was echoed by the BMC Racing Team, who said on Twitter: "Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Michele Scarponi and the entire Astana Team.

"Our thoughts are with you all."

Scarponi was in the twilight of his career but proved his enduring quality on Monday when he took his first victory in four years in the opening stage of the Tour of the Alps.

He outsprinted Briton Geraint Thomas and Thibaut Pinot of France to claim the early lead of the race, a crucial warm-up event before next month's Giro d'Italia, the first of the year's Grand Tours.

Scarponi leaves behind a wife and twin sons.

Source: News agencies