Footage filmed by an Israeli human rights group shows what it says is a group of masked settlers attacking activists assisting Palestinians in the West Bank.

Sarit Michaeli of Israeli group B'Tselem said about a dozen activists from the group Taayush - an Israeli and Palestinian nonviolent direct action group - were accompanying Palestinian shepherds when they came under an "unprovoked" attack.

The clip shows a group of masked men charging at the activists, throwing stones, and hitting them with clubs near the Baladim settler outpost.

One man ran at prominent rights activist Rabbi Arik Ascherman, and hit him on the back of the head with a stick.

Michaeli said Rabbi Ascherman received medical care and two other activists were treated in a hospital for a broken arm and a head wound.

According to a complaint filed with the Israeli police, four of the activists were lightly injured.

Israeli police and military had no immediate comment. Palestinians often complain settlers carry out attacks with impunity.

More than 500,000 Israelis live in Jewish-only settlements across occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank in violation of international law.

Recent announcements of settlement expansion plans have provoked condemnation from the international community, but are likely to go ahead anyway.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies