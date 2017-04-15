State television says 20 people still missing after flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Ajabshir and Azarshahr.

At least 17 people have been killed and 20 missing in Iran's northwest after torrential rains triggered severe flooding, according to state media.

Iran's state television on Saturday showed images of flooded houses and cars carried away by the surging water.

"Rescue teams have found 17 dead bodies after flash floods triggered by heavy rains in the cities of Ajabshir and Azarshahr," Khalil Saei, director general of crisis management in East Azarbaijan province, was quoted as saying.

Saei added that Red Crescent workers, air ambulances, police and army forces have been deployed to provide aid.

In September, at least 10 people were killed in flash flooding in Tehran and Hormozgan provinces.

Source: News agencies