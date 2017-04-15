At least 22 killed after explosion targets bus convoy in Aleppo transporting residents of two besieged Shia villages.

An explosion near a bus convoy waiting to enter the Syrian city of Aleppo killed or wounded several people on Saturday, pro-government media outlets, pro-opposition activists and a monitor reported.

A military media unit run by Damascus ally Hezbollah said a suicide attacker had detonated a car bomb near the convoy.

An initial report from Syrian state TV said at least 22 people were killed in the blast. The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights put the death toll at 24.

Al Jazeera's Adham Abul Hussam, reporting from the scene of the attack, said the dozens of bodies littered the scene and that ambulances were packed with victims.

"The civil defence teams are recovering the bodies and searching for survivors. Many of the buses were totally destroyed," he said.

Pictures posted on state media showed what appeared to be the aftermath of the explosion, with bodies lying on the ground and fires belching out thick black plumes of smoke.

Buses were blackened by the blast with their windows blown out.

"It appears that the explosion happened at the front of the convoy, which is about 70 buses long. Apparently it happened in an area where the sick and the injured were either being transferred or swapped," Al Jazeera's Hoda Abdel-Hamid said, reporting from Antakya in Turkey.

"We do understand that the casualties go into the dozens… among them women and children and some of the rebel fighters that were there to secure that convoy."

The blast hit the Rashidin area on Aleppo's outskirts, where dozens of buses carrying mostly Shia residents of two villages that are being evacuated in a deal between warring sides were waiting to enter the city.

Syrian state TV said an unknown number of people had been killed and wounded.

The buses had been waiting since late on Friday outside the city while the evacuation deal halted.

The convoy was part of the "Four Towns" deal, involving two rebel-besieged villages of Fouaa and Kefraya in Idlib province, and two government-besieged villages of Zabadani and Madaya near the capital Damascus.

Rebels and civilians who had left Madaya on Friday remained parked in rows of buses in government-held Aleppo city on Saturday, waiting to move onto their final destination of rebel-held Idlib, pictures sent by a pro-opposition activist showed.