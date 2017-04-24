Quake off Valparaiso city shook buildings in the capital, Santiago, witnesses said.

A 7.1-magnitude earthquake has struck off the coast of Chile, near the capital Santiago, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake on Monday, which Reuters witnesses said shook buildings in the capital, Santiago, was centred 32km west of the coastal city of Valparaiso at a depth of 10km below the seabed. The USGS initially assessed the temblor as a magnitude 6.6 and then 6.8.

A magnitude 6.7 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

Chile lies on what is known as the "Ring of Fire" - an arc of fault lines that circles the Pacific Basin and is prone to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The north of the country was struck by an 8.3 temblor followed by a tsunami in September 2015, killing 15 people.

In 2010 another quake measuring 8.8, also followed by a tsunami, struck the centre and south of the country, killing more than 500 people.