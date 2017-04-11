Three explosions have gone off near the bus of the German football team Borussia Dortmund in the city of Dortmund, injuring one person, according to police.

The blasts on Tuesday came ahead of the team's Champions League quarterfinal match against French club Monaco.

"Bomb explosion by the team bus at the team hotel. Players are safe. No danger in and around the stadium," the team said on its official Twitter account.



Another tweet urged fans to wait for official information and refrain from rumours and speculation. "That will help us out greatly," the tweet read.



The scene of the explosion was sealed off and the players were taken to the stadium in a different bus.

The Champions League match against Monaco was postponed until Wednesday, the team said.

